Malik Beasley News: Notches 10 points

Beasley had 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and two assists over 27 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 win over New York.

Beasley saw his workload dip Thursday with the return of Tobias Harris (heel). Beasley has also been trending in the wrong direction, hitting 32.4 percent of his shots over his last five games with averages of 13.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 30.7 minutes.