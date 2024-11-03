Fantasy Basketball
Malik Beasley News: Paces second unit Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 8:43pm

Beasley logged 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 win over Brooklyn.

Beasley led the way for Detroit offensively in a winning effort, connecting on a game-best four threes to finish as the top producer off the bench for the Pistons. Beasley set a new season high in scoring, posting his fourth outing with at least three made threes.

