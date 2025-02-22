Malik Beasley News: Pops for 16 off bench

Beasley finished with 16 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one assist and two steals over 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 125-110 win over San Antonio.

The 28-year-old wing led the Pistons' second unit in minutes and points as he continues to put together an impressive campaign as the team's sixth man. Beasley has drained multiple threes in 14 of the last 15 games, averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 treys, 2.3 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.7 minutes a contest over that stretch while shooting 47.9 percent from beyond the arc.