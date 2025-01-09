Malik Beasley News: Pops for team-high 23 in win

Beasley supplied 23 points (9-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 victory over Brooklyn.

Making his second straight start in place of Ausar Thompson (illness), Beasley led the Pistons in scoring while nabbing multiple steals for the third straight contest. The 28-year-old wing has topped 20 points six times in the last 11 games (three starts), averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 threes, 2.8 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch, and his role in the Detroit offense hasn't varied much whether he's been on the first or second unit -- Beasley's attempted at least nine three-pointers in 10 of those 11 games.