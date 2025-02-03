Malik Beasley News: Posts strong line in win

Beasley contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 127-119 victory over the Bulls.

Beasley matched his season-best marks in assists (5) and steals (3) in the win, as he continues to thrive for the Pistons. In 27.9 minutes per contest across 49 games, Beasley is on pace for 12th-round value in nine-category formats with 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.8 three-pointers.