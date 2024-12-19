Fantasy Basketball
Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley News: Returns to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Beasley is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Beasley will return to the bench with Tobias Harris (thumb) back in the first unit. Beasley has been thriving in recent weeks for the Pistons, reaching the 23-point mark in three of his five appearances in December. The veteran is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 38.6 percent from the floor when coming off the bench this season.

Malik Beasley
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
