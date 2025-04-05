Malik Beasley News: Returns to bench Saturday
Beasley will come off the bench during Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Beasley has started four of the Pistons' last six games, but with Cade Cunningham returning from a calf injury, the veteran shooter will be in the second unit for Saturday's game against Memphis. In 59 games in a bench role this season, Beasley has averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 42.4 percent from the floor and 42.2 percent from deep.
