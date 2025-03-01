Malik Beasley News: Scores 16 points in loss

Beasley ended Friday's 134-119 loss to the Nuggets with 16 points (6-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes.

Cade Cunningham aside, Beasley has been one of the most consistent scoring weapons for the Pistons, and he showed it again Friday despite the loss. He's scored at least 16 points in four of his five outings since the All-Star break, averaging 18.2 points and shooting an elite 48.9 percent from three-point range in that span.