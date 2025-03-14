Malik Beasley News: Scores eight points in loss

Beasley amassed eight points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 loss to the Wizards.

This was a poor effort by Beasley's standards, as this snapped an eight-game streak of double figure scoring. While not an elite fantasy asset by any means, Beasley is doing enough to warrant a hold in deeper formats -- over his last 10 games, Beasley holds averages of 14.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.5 three-pointers.