Malik Beasley News: Shines off bench in win

Beasley contributed 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes during Monday's 117-114 win over the Lakers.

Beasley returned to a bench role now that Jaden Ivey is available, but the veteran sharpshooter has managed to make an impact for Detroit regardless of whether he's starting or playing off the bench. Beasley has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven appearances, putting up 20.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 48.1 percent from deep in that span.