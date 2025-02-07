Fantasy Basketball
Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley News: Starting Friday vs. Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Beasley (shoulder) is available and starting against the 76ers on Friday.

Beasley popped up on Friday's injury report due to a left shoulder strain, but it wasn't severe enough to prevent him from playing. He'll enter the Pistons' starting lineup due to Cade Cunningham being ruled out with an ankle sprain. Beasley's last start was Jan. 9 against the Warriors, and he finished that contest with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes.

Malik Beasley
Detroit Pistons

