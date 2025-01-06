Fantasy Basketball
Malik Beasley headshot

Malik Beasley News: Starting Monday vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Beasley is in the Pistons' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Monday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Beasley will make his ninth start of the regular season Monday due to the absence of Ausar Thompson (illness). Over his last 10 outings, Beasley has averaged 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assist and 1.0 steals over 27.6 minutes per contest.

Malik Beasley
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
