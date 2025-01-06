Malik Beasley News: Starting Monday vs. Portland

Beasley is in the Pistons' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Monday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Beasley will make his ninth start of the regular season Monday due to the absence of Ausar Thompson (illness). Over his last 10 outings, Beasley has averaged 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assist and 1.0 steals over 27.6 minutes per contest.