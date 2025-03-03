Fantasy Basketball
Malik Beasley News: Starting Monday vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Beasley will be in Detroit's starting lineup against Utah on Monday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Beasley will make his 13th start of the season Monday due to the absence of Tobias Harris (personal). Beasley has averaged 18.2 points on 50.0 percent shooting (including 50.9 percent from three on 9.2 3PA/G), 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 25.5 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

