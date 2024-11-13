Fantasy Basketball
Malik Beasley News: Starting vs. Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

The Pistons are getting depleted in the wings, as they won't have Tim Hardaway (head), Jaden Ivey (toe) and Simone Fontecchio (toe) available for this contest. Beasley will get the nod at shooting guard alongside Cade Cunningham and start against his former team.

