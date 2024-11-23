Fantasy Basketball
Malik Beasley News: Starting vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Beasley is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Beasley will get promoted to a starting role due to the absence of Cade Cunningham (hip), and he'll presumably slot at shooting guard with Jaden Ivey taking over the playmaking duties. Beasley has made three starts this season and is averaging 24.0 points per game while shooting 50 percent from deep in those contests.

