Malik Beasley News: Strong from deep in return to bench

Beasley supplied 26 points (9-26 FG, 7-19 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 126-119 loss to Utah.

Beasley reverted to Detroit's bench Thursday due to the return of Tobias Harris (thumb), lighting it up from three while leading all Pistons players in shots made from deep and finishing as one of two players with 25 or more points. Beasley has connected on seven or more threes in four outings this season, including in three of his last four outings. He has now finished north of 25 points in five contests.