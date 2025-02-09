Malik Beasley News: Strong showing in return to bench
Beasley posted 17 points (6-16 FG, 5-14 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 victory over Charlotte.
Beasley returned to the Pistons bench Sunday due to the return of Cade Cunningham (ankle), following up a his best outing of the season the game prior by again leading Detroit from deep en route to a 17-point showing. Beasley has tallied 15 or more points in eight of his last 10 contests and has averaged 26.5 points over the last two outings.
