Malik Beasley headshot

Malik Beasley News: Struggles with shot in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Beasley recorded 16 points (5-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Hornets.

Beasley had the chance to win the game in regulation for the Pistons not once, but twice, in the final seconds, but he couldn't sink two attempts from close range. Despite the efficiency issues, Beasley had another strong showing, and he remains a solid fantasy performer regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. Beasley's streak of games with at least 20 points ended in this loss, but he's riding another streak since he's scored at least 15 points in eight consecutive appearances.

