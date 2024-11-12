Malik Beasley News: Ties team high with 21 points

Beasley finished with 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 overtime win over the Heat.

The 27-year-old tied Cade Cunningham for the team high in points while filling in for Tim Hardaway, who went down in the third quarter with a head injury. Beasley posted his second-highest scoring mark of the season, and he has now scored in double figures in three consecutive games. Through 12 regular-season outings, he has averaged 12.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 35.8 percent from deep across 27.1 minutes per game.