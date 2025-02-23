Malik Beasley News: Top producer off bench in victory
Beasley logged 24 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 148-143 victory over Atlanta.
Beasley once again provided a lift off the bench for Detroit in Sunday's contest, pacing all second unit players in scoring and threes made to go along with team-high-tying rebound total in a strong performance. Beasley has connected on six or more threes in 14 contests while tallying 20 or more points for the second time in his last four outings.
