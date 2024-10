Hall was selected by the Swarm with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 G League Draft on Saturday.

Hall went undrafted in the 2024 Draft, but he will now get the opportunity to display his talents in the G League. The Michigan State product averaged 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.5 percent from the field across 28.6 minutes per game in 35 regular-season appearances last year.