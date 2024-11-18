Malik Monk Injury: Cleared for individual work

Monk (ankle) has been cleared to participate in individual on-court workouts, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Monk has been sidelined for the Kings' last four games after spraining his right ankle against the Suns on Nov. 10. He'll progress to individual workouts, and his next step will be to return to team drills and 5-on-5 work. In the nine games prior to his injury, Monk had averaged 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 26.9 minutes per game.