Malik Monk Injury: Doesn't return Monday

Monk didn't return during Monday's 133-104 loss to the Knicks. He finished the game with 21 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists and one rebound across 30 minutes.

Monk made his return from a three-game absence streak due to a right toe sprain Monday, though he exited the game in the third quarter and didn't return. When asked about his reason for going back to the locker room in the post-game presser, Monk said that his toe "just felt weird," though he added that he feels good and just wanted to get the toe checked out. The Kings were already facing a heavy deficit when the 27-year-old combo guard left the game, and his early exit could have been a precautionary measure ahead of Thursday's game against Golden State.