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Malik Monk Injury: Exits early Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 8:54am

Monk won't return to Thursday's game against the 76ers due to a right shoulder injury. He finished with four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and one rebound in 16 minutes.

Monk returned from a four-game absence due to a sprained right ankle and logged 16 minutes in the first half. However, he won't return during the second due to the shoulder injury. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Nets.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
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