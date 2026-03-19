Malik Monk Injury: Exits early vs. Philadelphia
Monk won't return to Thursday's game against the 76ers due to a right shoulder injury. He'll finish with four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and one rebound in 16 minutes.
Monk returned from a four-game absence due to a sprained right ankle and logged 16 minutes in the first half. However, he won't return during the second due to the shoulder injury. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Nets.
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