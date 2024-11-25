Fantasy Basketball
Malik Monk

Malik Monk Injury: Expected to play Monday

RotoWire Staff

November 25, 2024

Monk (ankle) is officially listed as questionable but is expected to play Monday against the Thunder, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Monk has missed the past seven games, so his return would provide a big boost to the team's second unit. According to Haynes, Monk will go through warmups with the intention of playing, so he should be formally cleared to play at some point shortly before the game's 10 p.m. ET tipoff. With Monk expected back, starting shooting guard Kevin Huerter could see his minutes take a hit.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
