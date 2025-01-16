Fantasy Basketball
Malik Monk

Malik Monk Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 10:56am

Monk (groin) was active at shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Rockets, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Monk is listed as probable Thursday after missing Sacramento's previous outing due to a groin injury. While fantasy managers should look out for an official injury update to clarify Monk's status against Houston, all signs point to him being able to suit up.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
