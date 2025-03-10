Malik Monk Injury: Heads to locker room vs. NY

Monk (undisclosed) exited to the locker room during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Knicks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

It's unclear why Monk left for the locker room late in the third quarter, though he can be considered questionable to return until the club provides an update. If the 27-year-old combo guard is unable to come back in the final quarter, Keon Ellis and Devin Carter are candidates for an uptick in playing time.