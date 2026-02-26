Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 11:23am

Monk has right ankle soreness and is questionable for Thursday's game against Dallas.

Thursday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Kings may proceed with caution. Russell Westbrook (thigh) is also out, meaning Nique Clifford and Devin Carter could see expanded run.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
