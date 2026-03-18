Malik Monk Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Monk (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Monk is in danger of missing a fifth consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain. If the 28-year-old guard is ultimately ruled out, Killian Hayes and Daeqwon Plowden would be candidates to see increased playing time.
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