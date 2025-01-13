Fantasy Basketball
Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Monk (groin) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Monk is in danger of missing his first contest since Nov. 24 due to right groin soreness. The 26-year-old has carved out a significant role in the starting five this season, and if he's sidelined, Keon Ellis and Kevin Huerter are candidates for increased roles. Over his last five outings, Monk has averaged 24.0 points, 8.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 37.0 minutes per contest.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
