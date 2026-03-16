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Malik Monk Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Monk (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Monk has missed three games since picking up a right ankle injury March 10 against the Pacers, but it's a positive sign that he's been upgraded to questionable ahead of Tuesday's matchup. The team should have another update on his availability closer to game time.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
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