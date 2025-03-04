Malik Monk Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Monk is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Denver due to a right toe sprain.

Monk sustained the right toe injury in Monday's win over Dallas, though he was able to return after going to the locker room in the second quarter. The combo guard hasn't missed an outing since Jan. 14, and over his last 10 appearances, he has averaged 16.0 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks across 34.7 minutes per contest.