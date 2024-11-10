Fantasy Basketball
Malik Monk Injury: Leaves game with ankle injury

Monk (ankle) went to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Suns, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Monk appeared to turn his right ankle on Mason Plumlee's foot, and the former headed back to the locker room following the injury. If Monk is unable to return to Sunday's game, Keon Ellis and Doug McDermott would figure to see more minutes off the bench.

