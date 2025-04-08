Malik Monk Injury: Listed as out for Wednesday

Monk is out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets with left calf soreness.

Monk will need to miss at least one game after leaving Monday's game against the Pistons with the issue, and his next chance to play comes Friday against the Clippers. Keon Ellis should handle an expanded role Wednesday, having averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals in 30.9 minutes over his last 10 contests.