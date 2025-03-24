Malik Monk Injury: Not playing Monday

Monk (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Monk will miss a second straight game as he contends with an illness, but he could be back in action for the second leg of a back-to-back set Tuesday against the Thunder. Keon Ellis and Markelle Fultz should see more playing time and ball-handling responsibilities Monday due to Monk's absence.