Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 2:21pm

Monk (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Monk will miss a second straight game as he contends with an illness, but he could be back in action for the second leg of a back-to-back set Tuesday against the Thunder. Keon Ellis and Markelle Fultz should see more playing time and ball-handling responsibilities Monday due to Monk's absence.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
