Malik Monk Injury: Partial practice participant

Monk (ankle) participated in the non-contact portions of Thursday's, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Monk has missed Sacramento's last five contests due to a right ankle sprain. While the 26-year-old has yet to participate in a full-contact practice, his presence is a good sign regardless. Still, Monk is expected to remain sidelined until at least next week.