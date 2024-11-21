Fantasy Basketball
Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk Injury: Partial practice participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 12:44pm

Monk (ankle) participated in the non-contact portions of Thursday's, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Monk has missed Sacramento's last five contests due to a right ankle sprain. While the 26-year-old has yet to participate in a full-contact practice, his presence is a good sign regardless. Still, Monk is expected to remain sidelined until at least next week.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
