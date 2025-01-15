Malik Monk Injury: Probable for Thursday

Monk (groin) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Monk appears to be trending toward returning to the basketball floor for the Kings on Thursday against the Rockets. The veteran guard missed Tuesday's game against the Bucks with a groin injury but could return in Sacramento. He's currently averaging a career-high 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc.