Malik Monk Injury: Questionable for Monday

Monk (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Boston.

Monk is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to an illness. With Devin Carter also listed as questionable due to an illness, Markelle Fultz and Keon Ellis could receive an uptick in playing time against the Celtics. Over his last five appearances, Monk has averaged 21.8 points, 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 36.6 minutes per contest.