Malik Monk

Malik Monk Injury: Questionable once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Monk (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Monk has been tabbed questionable for a third straight game due to illness. Monk has been downgraded to out in each of the first two contests. If the 26-year-old guard is forced to miss a fourth consecutive game, expect Keon Ellis to remain in the starting lineup.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
