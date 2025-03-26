Malik Monk Injury: Questionable once again
Monk (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Monk has been tabbed questionable for a third straight game due to illness. Monk has been downgraded to out in each of the first two contests. If the 26-year-old guard is forced to miss a fourth consecutive game, expect Keon Ellis to remain in the starting lineup.
