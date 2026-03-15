Malik Monk Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Monk (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Jazz.
This will be Monk's third straight missed game, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's tilt with the Spurs. Killian Hayes and Nique Clifford will continue to pick up the slack in Monk's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 114 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 114 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2617 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More