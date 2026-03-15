Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Monk (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Jazz.

This will be Monk's third straight missed game, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's tilt with the Spurs. Killian Hayes and Nique Clifford will continue to pick up the slack in Monk's absence.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
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