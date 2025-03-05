Fantasy Basketball
Malik Monk

Malik Monk Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 11:19am

Monk (toe) will not play Wednesday against the Nuggets, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Monk was initially deemed questionable, so fantasy managers can consider him day-to-day moving forward. His next chance to play comes Friday against the Spurs. With Monk out of the lineup, Zach LaVine could see more usage and guys like Keon Ellis and Markelle Fultz could be more involved.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings

