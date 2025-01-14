Malik Monk Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Monk (groin) will not play Tuesday against the Bucks, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Monk was previously carrying a questionable tag which suggests that he's day-to-day, but he will sit out his first game since Nov. 24. His next chance to play will be Thursday against the Rockets, and fantasy managers can consider him questionable for that contest. As for Tuesday, the Kings could turn to Keon Ellis and Kevin Huerter to step into larger roles.