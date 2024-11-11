Malik Monk Injury: Sitting out Monday
Monk (ankle) will not play Monday against the Spurs, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Monk suffered a right ankle injury in Sunday's 127-118 overtime win over the Suns and was unable to return. He's still being evaluated, but the Kings went ahead and ruled him out of Monday's contest. With Monk sidelined, more minutes could be available for Keon Ellis and Doug McDermott in the rotation.
