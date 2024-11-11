Malik Monk Injury: Slated to miss at least two weeks

Monk was diagnosed with a moderate right ankle sprain Monday and will be sidelined for at least two weeks, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Monk suffered the injury during Sunday's overtime loss to the Suns in the first half and didn't return, finishing with four points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in seven minutes. With Monk sidelined for a couple of weeks, Kevin Huerter, Keon Ellis, Doug McDermott and Jordan McLaughlin are candidates for increased roles.