Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk Injury: Suffers ankle injury vs. Pacers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Monk won't return to Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle injury, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports. He'll end the night with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in 11 minutes.

Monk suffered the injury at some point during the first half, and the team quickly announced that he's been shut down for the rest of the evening. Killian Hayes could see an increase in minutes with Monk sidelined.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
Author Image
Alex Barutha
18 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
26 days ago