Malik Monk Injury: Suffers ankle injury vs. Pacers

Monk won't return to Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle injury, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports. He'll end the night with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in 11 minutes.

Monk suffered the injury at some point during the first half, and the team quickly announced that he's been shut down for the rest of the evening. Killian Hayes could see an increase in minutes with Monk sidelined.