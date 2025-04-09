Malik Monk Injury: To be re-evaluated in two weeks

Monk Shams Charania of ESPN for a strained left calf injury in two weeks, Shams Charania reports.

Monk will miss at least the next two weeks for the Kings before having his injured left calf re-evaluated. The absence of the veteran guard is potentially a costly blow for this team, which has clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Sacramento will have to lean on Keon Ellis, Devin Carter and Markelle Fultz in the backcourt.