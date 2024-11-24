Fantasy Basketball
Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk Injury: Upgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 1:43pm

Monk (ankle) has been upgraded from out to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Monk was initially listed as out, which would've marked his seventh straight absence. While he'll likely still be sidelined Sunday, Monk's upgrade to doubtful can still be viewed as a positive. Sunday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, but Monk's status for Monday's game against the Thunder likely won't be released until Monday afternoon.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
