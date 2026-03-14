Malik Monk Injury: Won't play Saturday
Monk (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Monk injured his right ankle during the Kings' 114-109 win over the Pacers on Tuesday. The injury is severe enough for the veteran guard to be sidelined for a second consecutive game, and his next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Jazz in Sacramento. Killian Hayes will operate in an elevated role off the bench in Monk's absence.
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