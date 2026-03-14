Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Monk (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Monk injured his right ankle during the Kings' 114-109 win over the Pacers on Tuesday. The injury is severe enough for the veteran guard to be sidelined for a second consecutive game, and his next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Jazz in Sacramento. Killian Hayes will operate in an elevated role off the bench in Monk's absence.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
19 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
19 days ago