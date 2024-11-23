Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Monk (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Monk will miss a sixth straight game due to a right ankle sprain. He participated in non-contact drills during Thursday's practice, and he'll have to ramp up to team drills and scrimmages before returning to action. It's unlikely Monk would be available for the second leg of the Kings' back-to-back Monday against the Thunder.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now