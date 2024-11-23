Malik Monk Injury: Won't return Sunday

Monk (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Monk will miss a sixth straight game due to a right ankle sprain. He participated in non-contact drills during Thursday's practice, and he'll have to ramp up to team drills and scrimmages before returning to action. It's unlikely Monk would be available for the second leg of the Kings' back-to-back Monday against the Thunder.